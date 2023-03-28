Columbia Firefighters respond to kitchen fire on Ouida Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia-Richland Fire Department says crews responded this afternoon to a fire that broke out in the kitchen of a home on Ouida Street.
Firefighters found smoke coming from the home and fire visible when they arrived.
The fire caused extensive damages to the kitchen and interior of the home but all occupants made it out safely, say officials.
They are investigating the cause of the fire.
