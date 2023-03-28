President Biden orders flag to fly at half-staff for Nashville shooting victims

President Biden has issued a proclamation to display the American flag at half-staff until sunset on March 31 for the victims of the Nashville school shooting.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—President Biden has issued a proclamation to display the American flag at half-staff until sunset on March 31 for the victims of the Nashville school shooting.

The Governor of SC has also directed the flags atop the State Capitol, state buildings, and buildings of the political subdivisions of the State be flown at half-staff until the same time.

The orders come after the deadly shooting that killed three students and three adults Monday morning at a private Christian school.

The suspect, 28 year-old Audrey Hale, was killed by police.