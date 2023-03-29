Brown declares win in City Council race, King concedes

Columbia, SC (WOLO ) The City of Columbia has a new member representing District four.

The votes are in and Peter Brown is claiming victory in Columbia district four’s Special Election based in the preliminary results.

Image: Facebook

Brown was up against Beatrice King in Tuesday’s election/. The district fur seat was left vacant after the unexpected death of Councilman Joe Taylor Junior last December. King tells ABC Columbia News, that he and his competitor Beatrice King are friends. And that he did in fact receive a call from King officially conceded to Brown’s victory.

Voters cast their ballots for the two candidates up until 7 pm tonight and the votes are still being tallied at this hour.

Brown posted on his Facebook page thanking the city of Columbia for their support with the campaign and promising to “Build a better Columbia”.

Image: Facebook

At the time of this (11:59p.m.) post Beatrice King had not returned our calls for comment, or responded to emails for a response.