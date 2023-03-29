Columbia location to receive Sephora at Kohl’s experience

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A new, full-sized Sephora will soon be added inside a Kohl’s here in the Midlands this year.

The store is among 250 new Sephora at Kohl’s shops that are slated to open in 2023, according to a press release.

Officials say the 2,500 square-foot store at 10136 Two Notch Rd Ste 108 will mimic the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora.

You can find more details and the full list of the new stores at the link HERE.