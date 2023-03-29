DHEC, CDC partner to help parents track childhood development as Autism prevalence rises

DHEC is helping South Carolina parents learn the signs of healthy childhood development after the CDC has released new data revealing a rise in childhood autism diagnoses.

According to reports, one in 36 8 year-old children have been identified with autism spectrum disorder. This is an increase from the CDC’s 2018 estimate of 1 in 44 children.

In January 2022, DHEC’s WIC program, began implementing a Developmental Milestone Checklist program as part of the CDC’s Learn the Signs. Act Early. Program.

As part of the program, parents complete a milestone checklist by paper or through the milestone tracker app.

By using the checklist, parents can identify what skills are typical at certain ages. The tracker also helps parents recognize signs of a possible developmental delay or disability.

To learn more about WIC, visit scdhec.gov/wic. To learn more about the CDC’s Milestone Tracker, visit cdc.gov/actearly.