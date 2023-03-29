House fire in Eastover leaves one person injured, say Columbia firefighters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Richland firefighters responded to a house fire on Reese Road in Eastover before 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

Crews were able to get the fire under control and extinguished it. The home suffered significant damages, say officials.

The Richland Coroner’s Office had to be called and is continuing to be involved at this time.

A resident of the damaged home stated that he pulled another person out of the house. EMS provided care for this individual.

The Richland County Fire Marshals Office is investigating what caused the fire.