45 Columbia fire officials move up the ranks

Image: CRFD

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Congratulations are in order for 45 Columbia – Richland Fire officials who are moving up the ranks.

Image: CRFD

During a ceremony at headquarters this evening – twenty-one- members were promoted to senior firefighters. Fifteen others gained the title of engineers while four were named fire captains and three earned the designation of Battalion Chief.

Image: CRFD

A new Training Officer and a Divisional Chief were also recognized during a pinning ceremony.

Image: CRFD

In a post on social media the Department says they are proud of all of the honorees for working tirelessly to move to the next step in their career.