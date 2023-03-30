45 Columbia fire officials move up the ranks

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Congratulations are in order for 45 Columbia – Richland Fire officials who are moving up the ranks.

During a ceremony at headquarters this evening – twenty-one- members were promoted to senior firefighters. Fifteen others gained the title of engineers while four were named fire captains and three earned the designation of Battalion Chief.

A new Training Officer and a Divisional Chief were also recognized during a pinning ceremony.

In a post on social media the Department says they are proud of all of the honorees for working tirelessly to move to the next step in their career.

