ABC’s of Education: Lexington teacher gets prestigious award honor

Lexington, SC(WOLO) — A Lexington county teacher will be receiving the prestigious outstanding Teacher of American History Award for the 2022-2023 school year.

Mike Burgess is a history teacher at River Bluff high who has been teaching for 27 years. He has received widespread acclaim for what others call “his innovative and passionate” teaching style.

The South Carolina Society Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the event in honor of his achievement.