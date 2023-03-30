DHEC releases five-year plan to address Alzheimer’s Disease

DHEC has announced the release of a five-year statewide strategic plan to address Alzheimer's disease and related Dementias.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– DHEC has announced the release of a five-year statewide strategic plan to address Alzheimer’s disease and related Dementias (ADRD) for 2023 to 2028.

According to officials, the plan will address risk reduction and early detection and diagnosis for ADRD and will serve as a blueprint for health care systems, care providers, state agencies, community partners, and individuals and families impacted by dementia.

The plan outlines five goals:

1.) Improving knowledge, understanding and awareness of ADRD by educating and empowering all South Carolinians

2.) Supporting policy and advocacy efforts that improve the health and well-being of all people in South Carolina

3.) Improving the quality of ADRD care to ensure all people in South Carolina are able to access the resources, health care and support they need for reducing risks and all other issues related to ADRD

4.) Improving, expanding and developing multidimensional support and health promotion programs for professional and family caregivers and care partners

5.) Improving access to and coordination and use of ADRD data and resources statewide

To read the full SC Statewide Plan to Address ADRD, visit scdhec.gov/bold-grant.