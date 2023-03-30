UPDATE: Man wanted in domestic violence incident turns himself in
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police says 43 year-old Dameon Alexander Cassidy has turned himself in after his alleged involvement in a domestic violence incident that occurred on March 27.
The Rock Hill native physically assaulted a woman several times during an altercation, say authorities.
Officers have transported him to the Lexington County Detention Center.