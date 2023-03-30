Local Living: Columbia International Festival this weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Get ready to taste some treats from around the world.

The Columbia International Festival is set for this weekend at the State Fairgrounds.

The event brings together music, food, and culture from all over the world.

Admission is $7 and free for military and those under 18.

The festival opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and at noon on Sunday.

Visit https://www.cifonline.org/ for more information.

You can take part in a historic project at Lake Murray.

Now through April 20, you can buy a brick for the “Welcome to Lake Murray” destination landmark located at Highway 6 and 60.

The cost is $200 per brick.

Just visit lakemurraycountry.com/brick

And you can grab a bite to eat and help one of the four legged deputies in Richland County.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a K-9 unit benefit night.

You can meet the K-9’s on Tuesday, April 4 at the Higher Ground Char House from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

10% of the proceeds will go towards the Richland County K-9 unit.