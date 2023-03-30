Pets can help prevent food allergies, according to study

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Having man’s best friend could have even more benefits!

A new study suggests a pet in the home could lower the chance of a child developing a food allergy.

Researchers analyzed data from more than 65,000 children in Japan.

They found that babies exposed to cats or indoor dogs have about a 16% lower chance of developing food allergies compared with babies in pet-free homes.

Kids living with cats were less likely to develop egg, wheat and soybean allergies.

While dog owners were less likely to have egg, milk, and nut allergies.

Experts say pet exposure may strengthen an infant’s gut microbiome.