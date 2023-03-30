Suspected shooter faces additional charges

Image: RCSD

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — A suspect connected with a shooting earlier this month is being hit with additional charges.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced 19-year-old Tywon Grooms will face additional charges of Attempted Murder and Weapons possession in connection with an incident that took place in the 8300 block of Wilson

Boulevard.

RCSD says a woman sitting in a nearby car was shot during the mele at the party.

When Grooms was first arrested officials say he was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm. Deputies say, that changed when Grooms was placed at the scene of the shooting due to the GPS ankle monitoring device he was wearing at the time.

Grooms is currently being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.