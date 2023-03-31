88th annual Carolina Cup prepares to race through Camden

CAMDEN, SC (WOLO) — It’s an annual rite of spring here in Palmetto State, the Carolina Cup.

Thousands of spectators are expected to flock to the Springdale Race Course in Camden.

“This is an international event. There are people coming from all over the world,” said Tony Edwards, Carolina Cup Racing Association director.

Event directors expect around 30,000 people at the Carolina Cup on Saturday. The steeplechase races held will look a little different than the flat races people are familiar with, such as the Kentucky Derby.

“Steeplechasing is a bit more tactical and the distance is a bit further,” Edwards said. “They’re going to run a little more than 2 miles tomorrow. Initially… they won’t go off as fast as they would for a flat race.”

Even if horse racing is not your thing, Edwards says there are activities for all ages.

“We’ve got the kid zone in the infield with a ton of events going on. Kids 12 and under are free to the event,” the director said. “We have a hat and tailgate contests going on. We have a large vendor area. One of my favorite things is people watching.”

Saturday morning the gates open at 9 and the races around 1, but the event director suggests getting here a little early.”

“We are expecting a lot of traffic. Bear with us on that,” Edwards said. “We will be doing everything we can to get you through the gates as quickly as we can. Plan accordingly and maybe come a little earlier. Look at the route you’re going to come. The shortest route may not be the quickest route depending on which gate you’re accessing.”

The event requires almost year-round preparation, but Edwards says it is all worth it in the end.

“Towards the end of the day, I love going to the very top of the grandstand and looking out at the sea of people,” he said. “We know that we as a team have put together a fabulous event that people have come to support the event and our charities. That for me is the best part of the day.”

Find out more about the Carolina Cup here.