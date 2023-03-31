AG Wilson announces Orangeburg woman pleads guilty to exploiting vulnerable adult

SC Attorney General Wilson announced a 57-year old Orangeburg woman has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult.

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) –SC Attorney General Wilson announced a 57-year old Orangeburg woman has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult.

Portia P. Green was sentenced to five years in prison, say authorities. Green was also ordered to pay $23,506.93 in restitution.

Investigators say between June 14—July 12, 2018, Green made unlawful and improper use of the victims’ funds and assets during her time as power of attorney for the individual.

The victim was a vulnerable adult residing at Bethea Baptist Retirement Community in Darlington County.