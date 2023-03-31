Alex Murdaugh moved to protective custody

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to protective custody inside the maximum security prison.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to protective custody inside the maximum security prison.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says the decision came after they took into consideration mental health, security, and separating him from general population.

He’s going to be in a single 8X10 foot long cell that has a bed, toilet and sink.

Murdaugh killed his wife and son in 2021 at the family’s large estate in Colleton County.