Can you pull 40,000 pounds of fire truck?

Tyler Ryan learns about the 10th Curing Kids Cancer Fire Truck Pull

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – For the tenth time, firemen and other first responders from the Midlands team up to see who can pull a 40,000 pound fire truck, all with the purpose of raising money for the mission of Curing Kids Cancer. The organization, of the same name was founded in 2005, and over the years, has raised over $25 million for research, resources, treatments and more.

This years event is planned for 10:00 AM on Saturday at Soda City, on the corner of Main and Lady Streets.

The event is rain or shine, and although there may be a small line of thundershowers late in the morning on Saturday, the event will go on.

