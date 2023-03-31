FCSO: Suspects arrested in Waffle House armed robberies face more charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Two teenagers are facing more charges after robbing multiple Waffle House restaurants this year.

Jyekwuan D. Brown and Jalon D. Bradley, both 19, are each charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime for this incident.

On Feb. 24, Fairfield County deputies say they robbed the Waffle House at the intersection of SC-34 East and I-77.

On March 7, Kershaw County deputies say the duo also robbed another Waffle House on Highway 601 in Lugoff, firing multiple shots inside trying to get to the safe.

Both were taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center.