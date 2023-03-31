Former president Trump to be arraigned in NYC

(ABC News) — Former President Donald Trump indicted by a grand jury in a criminal investigation conducted by the Manhattan District Attorney involving a hush money payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump will be arraigned in New York though right now it’s unclear what he’s been charged with, since the indictment sealed until his arraignment. Police sources telling ABC News the NYPD is on high alert following news of the indictment.

ABC’s Faith Abubey has the latest.