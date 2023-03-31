SC Rep. Clyburn addresses Trump indictment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn released a statement on former President Donald Trump’s indictment.

On his Twitter page, Clyburn said in part that this is a “solemn day for our nation.”

He continued by saying he trusts that the outcome of this case will be unaffected by Trump’s previous high position, ending his statement by saying, “The eyes of the world are watching.”