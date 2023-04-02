Investigation underway after stabbing at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Cente
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Deputies were called to the jail Sunday afternoon to reports of a stabbing. The victim, who is an inmate, was stabbed by another inmate with an improvised stabbing instrument, according to investigators.
The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS. The suspect was immediately taken into custody.
The incident remains under investigation.