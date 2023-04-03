Judge Newman reinstates Murdaugh accomplice Curtis Smith’s bond

ABC Columbia Site Staff,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Judge Clifton Newman has reinstated the bond for Curtis Smith, the alleged accomplice in the roadside shooting of Alex Murdaugh.

Newman had previously revoked Smith’s bond in August 2022 due to violations of his house arrest.

His charges include money laundering, drug trafficking, and criminal conspiracy, according to sources.

Smith currently resides in Lexington County jail.

 

