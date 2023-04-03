Kershaw Sheriff: 14 year-old runaway teen found safe

(Source: KCSO)

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A teen has been located safely after she ran away from her home in the Saddlebrook Subdivision in Lugoff on April 31.

Officers say 14-year-old Madelyn King ran away from her home around 9:30 p.m.

King was seen on a nearby surveillance camera by herself with her purple backpack and her skateboard walking north on Highway 1 and later spotted by a witness near Lugoff-Elgin High School around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, according to investigators.

Investigators also say King is autistic. However, her family and friends describe her as “highly functional”.

According to the sheriff’s office, she can operate a cellphone and social media pages and does know how to call 911 for help.

The sheriff’s office says King could be hiding at a friend’s house and she will evade anyone looking for her.