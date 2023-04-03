Stephen Smiths’ body exhumed from place of burial

The body of a man found dead in the middle of a Hampton County Road has been exhumed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The body of a man found dead in the middle of a Hampton County Road has been exhumed.

Stephen Smith’s body was removed from its place of burial over the weekend to conduct an independent autopsy.

His family raised more than $100,000 for the exhumation.

Smith, who was 19 at the time, was found in the middle of the road in 2015.

Since then, state authorities reopened a probe into the death after information was revealed in the Alex Murdaugh trial.

Attorneys say the body was put back to its final resting place.