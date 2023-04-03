Tesla producing more cars than sales

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— For the fourth straight quarter, Tesla has made more cars than it has delivered to customers.

Over the last 12 months, Tesla produced 78,000 more cars than it has sold. Tesla says it completed sales of more than 422,000 vehicles this quarter.

That’s around 7,000 less than its original forecast.

In this year’s first quarter, the company reported a 4% rise in sales. This after Tesla cut prices on some vehicles.

Production and sales were up compared to last year’s first quarter, but are below Tesla’s 50% annual growth rate target.