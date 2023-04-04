Columbia Police: Dreher High School not on lock-down following search

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police says Dreher High School is not on lock-down after Richland One asked authorities to search the school.

Officers say nothing illegal was found and student were moved to other classrooms so Police could finish their job without interruption.

