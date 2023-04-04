Forest Acres Police investigates man spotted with pellet gun near local school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Forest Acres Police Department says there was no threat posed to students, faculty, or the public after they responded to a report of a gun seen near Forest Lake Elementary this morning.

A citizen called 911 at 7:22 a.m. to report seeing a male subject with a gun walking on Brookfield Road near the school.

Officials say the subject was detained for questioning and it was determined the man had a pellet gun that was in pieces.

He stated that he was helping a friend move nearby and was walking it to his home to keep, say authorities. He was not charged.