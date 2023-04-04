Former Florida governor Jeb Bush promotes school choice during visit with Republican lawmakers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — This legislative session, lawmakers in South Carolina have been advocating for school choice.

One bill being discussed at the statehouse would provide scholarships for low-income families to send their children to private schools. Another bill would allow children to attend any public school in the state as long as there is space.

An advocate for school choice met with the South Carolina House Republican Caucus this afternoon. Jeb Bush, who helped create Florida’s first charter school, spoke about things the Palmetto State can do to improve its education system.

The former governor of Florida spoke about the importance of early literacy programs and holding students back in the 3rd grade if they are not learning at grade level.

Bush says his work in Florida improved private schools in that state, something he believes South Carolina can replicate.

He also argued that allowing parents more choice about where they send their children to school does not result in harm to the public school system.