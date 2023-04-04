Former President Trump arrives at courthouse

(ABC NEWS)—Former President Donald Trump has arrived at a lower Manhattan courthouse for his arraignment.

The motorcade passed a man holding a sign reading, “No one is above the law.”

Although the document remains sealed, sources familiar told ABC News that Trump has been charged with around two dozen counts, including felonies.

Still cameras will be permitted inside the courtroom to take photos before the hearing begins, but Judge Juan Merchan has barred video cameras from the proceedings.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is expected to address the media after Trump’s arraignment.