RCSD: student charged with bringing gun to school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland deputies say a 17 year-old Richland Northeast High School student has been charged with multiple weapons violations after he brought a gun to school.
Authorities say they were alerted to the male student when they passed through a metal detector before class this morning. They were detained and searched.
A loaded handgun was seized from his backpack.
He was charged with bringing a weapon on school property, unlawful carry of a weapon, and possession of a pistol under 18.
He was booked into the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.