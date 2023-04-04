Richland man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—SC Attorney General Wilson announced the arrest of 26 year-old Marcus Thor Hoffman on ten charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators say Hoffman possessed and distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

He was arrested on March 31 and is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the 2nd degree, and seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the 3rd degree.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.