SLED charges former Cherokee County E911 employee with misconduct in office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents have charged 26 year-old Brooklyn McDaniel on March 22 with misconduct in office.

The former telecommunications operator is accused of allowing an unauthorized individual to have access to information from a confidential police computer system used by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

McDaniel was booked at the Cherokee County Detention Center.