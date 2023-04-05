1,000 volunteers clean up 50 different sites for CIU’s “RAMServe Day”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Columbia International University’s “RAMServe Day” brought together volunteers from multiple schools for one big community cleanup event.

Benedict College, Columbia College, Ben Lippon School, and Richland One schools joined CIU for the third annual event.

School officials say during RAMServe, RAM stands for “Renewal Around the Midlands.”

Assistant Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at CIU, James McCall, says from picking up trash to home rebuild projects, the goal is to make a positive impact.

“So that the people in our community know that, though we’re from different universities, we love our community, and we want to see it thrive,” says McCall.

Columbia’s Code Enforcement Division and Solid Waste Division helped choose nearly 50 sites for the approximate 1,000 volunteers to help cover.

“I just feel like your community, you should always give back to it so you have people in the next generation have it better than you,” says CJ Swan, a linebacker for the Benedict College football team.

“Being a Christian university, we study a lot about the Bible and trying to become like Jesus, and be a reflection of everything he lived for and taught us. And so RAMServe is a practical way to do that and get out in the community,” says CIU student Mary Hockenberry, who helped rebuild a community member’s porch.

Pastor Andre Melvin with Temple Zion Baptist Church says giving back impacts everyone involved.

“Sometimes we’re so busy taking care of our own issues, that we miss the opportunity to take care of others,” Melvin says.

The volunteers worked from about 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. before attending a celebratory block party at CIU.