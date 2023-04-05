ABC’s of Education: Area colleges to clean Columbia communities

Image: Columbia International University

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Students from both Benedict College, Columbia College and Columbia International University will come together to clean up and repair close to 50 separate locations throughout Columbia.

Some of those locations include the Salvations Army of the Midlands Family Store along Millwood Avenue, The Victory Ranch in Eastover, Reconciliation Ministries on Saint Andrews Road, and a host of other communities in the Burton Heights area.

Overall, close to one thousand volunteers are expected to take part in the Ramserve which stands for Renewal Around the Midlands. City leaders plan to be in attendance including CIU Interim President Dr. Rick Christman, Benedict College President Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis,

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, Richland County Councilwoman Gretchen Barron, Richland One School Board member Dr. Aaron Bishop and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.