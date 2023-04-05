Infant surrendered under Safe Haven Law in Dorchester County

An infant was safely surrendered under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act in Dorchester County on April 3.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An infant was safely surrendered under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act in Dorchester County on April 3.

The Caucasian male weighs five pounds, 14.5 ounces and was 18.9 inches long at the time of birth, say officials with the SC Department of Social Services.

The infant was born on April 1 and safely surrendered at the Summerville Medical Center.