KCSO: Two men arrested after trying to cash counterfeit check in Lugoff

Two men were arrested after trying to cash a counterfeit check in Lugoff yesterday morning.

Cedric Reid Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

Zachery Harrison Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a business around 11:30 a.m. The suspects fled the scene as deputies arrived with a K9 officer.

30 year-old Zachery Harrison of West Virginia and 34 year-old Cedric Reid of New York were arrested and are currently behind bars at the Kershaw County Detention Center.