Lexington Police seek suspect wanted in debit card theft

The Lexington Police needs help identifying a person who allegedly used a victim’s debit card number at Food Lion on West Main Street.

Wanted suspect Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—

Authorities say $59.91 was charged on the victim’s debit card.

The suspect is also accused of using the card for payments outside of the Town of Lexington.

Contact Detective McWilliams at 803-358-1514/ amcwilliams@lexsc.com with any information on the individual’s identity.