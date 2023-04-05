Pence won’t appeal judge’s decision ordering his testimony before grand jury investigating Jan. 6

(ABC NEWS)—Former Vice President Mike Pence will not appeal a district court ruling and will comply with the grand jury subpoena requesting documents and testimony related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election, his spokesperson said.

“Vice President Pence will not appeal the Judge’s ruling and will comply with the subpoena as required by law,” his spokesperson, Devin O’Malley, said in a statement.

