Pet of the Week: Polly & her kittens!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Kitten season is here, and that means from around April through October, shelters typically see an influx of cats and kittens turned in or found in the community every day.

To help raise awareness on how you can help, Pawmetto Lifeline’s Special Projects Manager, Helen Cotton, brought in a mother cat named Polly, and her 5 2-week-old kittens! The sweet furry family is currently living with a loving foster mom while they grow and get old enough to be adopted into their forever homes. Their foster mom says Polly is a wonderful mom to her babies, and was in labor for 2 weeks!

There are several ways you can help the shelter this kitten season. “If you do see kittens like these little babies, momma’s milk is always best. So we always tell people, if you see kittens and they’re in a safe environment, put baking flour around them in their ‘cuddle puddle’ and see if you see momma’s tracks coming back and forth. That means she’s just out hunting, and will be back to feed them. But if they’re malnourished, or in a dangerous situation like on the side of the road, please definitely bring them by,” advises Cotton.

As more animals fill the shelters, Pawmetto Lifeline is always looking for foster parents. If you can’t foster, you can always help by donating items in need.

The shelter’s spring fundraiser, Bark to the Park, is also coming up this month on Saturday, April 22nd. You still have time to form a team and sign up to help raise money for the shelter pets at Pawmetto Lifeline! Click here if you’d like to join in on the fun at Saluda Shoals Park.