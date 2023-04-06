‘IT’S A GREAT DAY IN SOUTH CAROLINA’: Nikki Haley speaks about 2024 presidential bid in front of former district

GILBERT, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina primary is more than 10 months away but Nikki Haley has already put her name in the hat for the Republican presidential nomination.

Thursday evening, the former South Carolina governor was at a venue in Lexington County and spoke about her goals if elected.

Man: “She went to Clemson University,” said Katon , Columbia resident. “She’s an accountant.”

“She’s got a lot of common sense, well-spoken, very professional and she’s for the people,” said Lexington resident Jade Griswold.

Haley may have to convince voters in 49 other states, but she already has supporters here in South Carolina who fondly remember her days as governor.

“She did a wonderful job in South Carolina,” Katon said. “She did a great job at the UN. She’ll be a wonderful president.”

“She loved the state and she loved us,” Griswold said. “She had the same values we have, pro-life and for the Constitution.”

Haley spoke Thursday evening to the Lexington County voters who elected her to represent District 87, all the way back in 2004. She mentioned problems facing the nation today and how she would fix them as president.

“The first thing we do is focus on our economy,” Haley said. “We start by clawing back 500 billion dollars of COVID money. No more spending. I will veto any spending bill that does not take us back to pre-COVID numbers.”

Even in her days a state representative, Haley has spoken about education reform.

“We’re going to make sure our kids can read again,” she said. “We’re going to make sure that parents can decide what school their children go to. We’re going to have school choice everywhere.”

The former US ambassador to the UN recently visited the southern border and says she would solve the issue of illegal immigration, claiming that it has already been done in South Carolina.

“We put in place an e-verify program where every business had to verify that anybody they hired was here illegally,” Haley said. “That’s how we got all the illegals out of South Carolina. They didn’t have a job.”

Haley also offered solutions concerning crime as well as foreign relations.