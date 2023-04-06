Orangeburg investigators looking for information in 2022 fatal shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg investigators are looking for information regarding a 2022 shooting that left a 36 year-old man dead.

Sheriff Ravenell says authorities were called to then-RMC after a gunshot wound victim was reported by staff on Oct. 15, 2022.

The victim, Michael Frasier, was seen being dropped off by another male through security footage, say officials.

If you have information on this case, call the OCSO at 803-534-3550.