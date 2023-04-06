RCSD: Alvin S. Glenn Detention inmate attacks another with cutting instrument

RCSD says an Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center inmate faces new charges in an assault incident against another inmate.
ABC Columbia Site Staff,
Rcsd

RCSD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—RCSD says an Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center inmate faces new charges in an assault incident against another inmate.

Authorities say on April 4, James White, 24, used an improvised cutting instrument to attack a 30 year-old male on the upper body. They were treated at a hospital.

The victim has since been released and returned to the jail.

White, who is awaiting trial for murder, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

White was arrested in Jan. 2022 for a Dec. 2021 shooting that killed a 45-year-old woman.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: , , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts