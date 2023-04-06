SC DOT announces road closures of Lawand Drive and Morninghill Drive April-August

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If your commute takes you on Morninghill Drive, there is a traffic alert.

According to the SC DOT, a section of Lawand Drive and Morninghill Drive, from the intersection of Arrowwood Road and Lawand Drive to the intersection of Morninghill Drive and Frontage Road, will be closed starting Monday, April 10, 2023, at 7 a.m. for construction work.

SCDOT says it does expect the road to reopen by 7 a.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Drivers should follow the signed detour route. Local traffic will have road access during the closure.

Closure and Detour Information