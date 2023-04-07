AAA: Gas prices up seven cents due to OPEC production cuts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—You’ve probably noticed higher prices at the gas pump recently.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas rose seven cents last week to $3.55. Part of that is due to OPEC.

The cartel surprised investors last weekend when it announced it was planning to cut production by over a million barrels per day.

That hasn’t happened yet and is due to start in a month.

But it still sent the price of crude oil up.