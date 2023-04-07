Lake Murray parks open for 2023 recreation season!

Visitors can enjoy beach and park sites through Labor Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Lake Murray public parks in Lexington is open for the 2023 recreation season!

The beach and recreation area on the Lexington side will remain open for the season through Labor Day, Sept. 4.

Parking fees will be $5 for all vehicles and season passes can be purchased for $50 per vehicle.

These fees will be collected through Labor Day.

Lexington Side Beach and Recreation Area

Operating Hours: weekdays 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., weekends 10 a.m. – 8 p.m

No lifeguards on duty

Pets are prohibited

Alcohol is prohibited

Irmo Side Boat-Launch Area

Accessible to the public 24 hours per day, year-round

Swimming is not allowed

Pets MUST be leashed

Alcohol is prohibited

For more information about Lake Murray, call the Lake Management Office at 803-217-9221.