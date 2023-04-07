Six shot on beach in Isle of Palms

Image: WCIV

UPDATE: The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) has announced six individuals were shot on the beach behind Sea Cabins.

The shooting occurred during the late afternoon of April 7. The six victims included teenagers and adults. All six were transported to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) with non-life threatening injuries, according to the IOPPD.

Police say several individuals have been detained and firearms have been recovered. As of 8:20 p.m., it is not known if those detained or the recovered firearms had any involvement in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.