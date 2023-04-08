Broadway in Columbia announces new lineup including Hamilton and Mean Girls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Several Broadway hits are coming to the Midlands, Broadway Columbia announced several new first time shows to Columbia.

According to officials, this season will see the long-awaited arrival of the Tony Award-Winning Best Musical, HAMILTON, and the first-time Columbia premieres of Mean Girls and Come From Away.

The Broadway in Columbia series will move from two performances to a minimum of three performances at the Koger Center for the Arts.

Each three performance engagement will take place Opening Night (Tuesday), Encore Night (Wednesday) and Finale Night (Thursday).

2023-2024 Broadway in Columbia Season:

• Come From Away – October 17-19, 2023

• Pretty Woman: the Musical – November 14-16, 2023

• Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol – December 12-14, 2023

• Celtic Woman, A Christmas Symphony – December 20, 2023

• My Fair Lady – January 23-25, 2024

• Hamilton – February 27 – March 10, 2024

• On Your Feet! – March 26-28, 2024

• Mean Girls – April 23-25, 2024

Season tickets are available in person at Koger Center Box Office at 806 Park Street. For more information click here https://www.broadwayincolumbia.com/tickets/