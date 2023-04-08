Jury duty scam alert in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – A scam demanding money for missed jury duty is making its way through the Orangeburg community, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

“Please do not give anyone any financial information, cash, or purchase any cash cards to pay these thieves,” says Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “This not how things are done.”

According to Sheriff Ravenell, several calls by an individual claiming to be Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies have been made to Orangeburg County residents this weekend in reference to money owed due to missed jury duty. On Saturday, April 8th, one caller reported being told to give them $2,900 or be arrested. When the victim stated he didn’t have that amount, the scammer claimed to speak with a captain who said the victim could pay half.

“You will get a letter from the court you missed, if indeed you did miss jury duty somewhere,” says Sheriff Ravenell. “Please do not give up your hard earned money to these people who won’t raise a finger to work!”

Investigators say the name given by the scammer was an “Officer Madison,” and the phone number showed up as 803-570-5314.

If you receive a call or know of someone who has, please call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 803-534-3550 to verify any person or claim.