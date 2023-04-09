Convicted burglar arrested for convenience store burglary in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit Investigators say a convicted burglar was arrested in connection with a convenience store burglary.

According to investigators, 33-year-old Dantwan Wilson is being charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny. Wilson’s current charges are in connection with his arrest on March 21st after surveillance video linked him to a March 9th theft at a Cheapway gas station and El Cheapos laundromat located on Millwood Avenue.

Wilson was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

On Saturday, April 9th, a bond reduction hearing was granted for Wilson at the request of his attorney. The judge set a $100,000 surety bond and Wilson will be required to be under house arrest and must wear an ankle monitor.

Investigators say Wilson has previous charges on March 10th during an investigation into several home burglaries, property reported as stolen from those homes was recovered at Wilson’s home. The burglaries occurred in multiple neighborhoods including Rosewood, Shandon, Melrose Heights, and Heathwood. For these burglaries, Wilson faces a list of other charges, according to authorities.

An investigation is also underway to determine whether more than 40 home burglaries in the City of Columbia dating back to October 1, 2022, are linked to Wilson.

Columbia Police Department Chief Skip Holbrook says, “There must be a consistent standard of accountability that applies in all crimes when the suspect is a prolific re-offender preying on citizens and has exhibited being a risk and danger to various communities.”