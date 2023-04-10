Deadly bar shooting in Sumter

(Source: Sumter Police Department)

SUMTER, S..C. (WOLO) – A disagreement between two men led to a deadly shooting outside of a local bar late Saturday night in Sumter.

According to the Sumter Police Department, officers were called to East Wesmark Boulevard where 26-year-old Rayquan Kentrell Dean was found shot and killed outside of Brewer’s Bar and Grill.

Investigators say after the shooting a vehicle was seen speeding away from the parking lot. Officers were able to stop the driver later identified as the shooter and placed him in custody.

Witness say the suspect 31-year-old Antwaun June and Dean were involved in an ongoing dispute that turned physical, according to investigators.

Dean was pronounced dead at the scene. June is facing charges including murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.